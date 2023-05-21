Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

