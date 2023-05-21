Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $563.87 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,604.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,635 shares of company stock valued at $465,140 over the last ninety days. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Village Super Market by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

