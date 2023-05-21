Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Chairman Buys $70,200.00 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) Chairman Patrick A. Roney purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $316,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
