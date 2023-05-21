VirtualMeta Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $33,432.75 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00342156 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,302.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

