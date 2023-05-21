Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 2,415 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradata stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.