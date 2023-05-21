Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

