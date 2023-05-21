Vise Technologies Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.