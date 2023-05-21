Vise Technologies Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 501,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.1 %

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.