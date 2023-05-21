Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

