Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

