Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.35. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

