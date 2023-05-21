Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

