W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $681.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.91.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

