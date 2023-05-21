Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Washington Federal by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Federal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 473,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

