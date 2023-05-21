WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.15 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $182.68 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,985,662,395 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,748,269 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,985,172,693.911327 with 3,306,410,579.940911 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0577954 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,244,493.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.