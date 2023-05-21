Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800,709 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.