Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $453,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $127,514,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

