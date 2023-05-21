Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $298,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
