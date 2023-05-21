Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

