Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

