Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 841 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.