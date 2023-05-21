Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

