Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

GILD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.