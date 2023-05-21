Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $944,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $371.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

