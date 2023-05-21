Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 10,207 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

