Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

