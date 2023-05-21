Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.