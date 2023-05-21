Weik Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 570,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,703. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

