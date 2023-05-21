Weik Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,260. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

