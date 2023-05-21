Weik Capital Management Sells 8,835 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weik Capital Management reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 5.2% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $79.35. 6,441,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

