Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

