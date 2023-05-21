Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $59.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

