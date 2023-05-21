WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -22.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

