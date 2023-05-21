Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $131.43 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

