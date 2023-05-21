Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $229.67 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

