WNS (NYSE:WNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.
WNS Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of WNS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.