WNS (NYSE:WNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Shares of WNS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in WNS by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in WNS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WNS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

