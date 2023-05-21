World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $112.65 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.
