WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $283.44 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.44 million and $4.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02835573 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

