WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $283.44 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.44 million and $4.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003936 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025253 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009092 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
