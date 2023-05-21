WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.51 million and approximately $4.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009078 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02835573 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

