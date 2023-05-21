Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.62 billion and $2.90 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07246503 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $749,021.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

