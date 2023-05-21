WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.03.

Walmart stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

