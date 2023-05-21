WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $9.85 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.8% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $92.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

