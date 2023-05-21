WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Makes New $13.69 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,000. Mastercard comprises 3.9% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,741,000 after buying an additional 153,272 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $385.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.96.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

