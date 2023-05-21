Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,326,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

