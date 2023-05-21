Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE XHR opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

