Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

XHR stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,852,000 after acquiring an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

