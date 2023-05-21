XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 289,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.