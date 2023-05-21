XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 384,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.