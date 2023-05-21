XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,860,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

