XML Financial LLC Has $384,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its 200 day moving average is $367.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.