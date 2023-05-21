XML Financial LLC Has $384,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its 200 day moving average is $367.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

